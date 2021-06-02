Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 214,502 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.25% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $104,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPTX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 0.96. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.43 and a 52-week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

