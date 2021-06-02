Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $71,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.0% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,782 shares of company stock worth $6,222,552. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.17 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

