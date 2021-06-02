Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 635,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $30,574,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 394,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $9,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRRK opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.24.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

