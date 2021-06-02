Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.