Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,710 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

HRTX opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.