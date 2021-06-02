Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,766 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 157,369 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 49,158 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $728.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.52. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

