Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Anaplan by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,992 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Anaplan by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,129,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,834,000 after acquiring an additional 410,492 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.45. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

