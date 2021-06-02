Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $84,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.77. The stock had a trading volume of 106,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.59. The company has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

