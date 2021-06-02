LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.66. LSB Industries shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 239,415 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.45.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in LSB Industries by 2,688.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

