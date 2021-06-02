Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 6,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,621,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

LU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Rowe started coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,175,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after buying an additional 651,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lufax by 171.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,059 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Lufax during the first quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lufax by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

