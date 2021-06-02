Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

LITE opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.95. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.