LUXCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $5,046.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,636.78 or 0.99936286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00038477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.61 or 0.01166406 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.00437951 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.81 or 0.00531393 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00083891 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004131 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,417,314 coins and its circulating supply is 11,410,081 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.