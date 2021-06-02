LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report sales of $10.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.30 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $39.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.20 billion to $43.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $42.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $116.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

