M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in May

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 642,300 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 29th total of 487,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 802.9 days.

OTCMKTS MTHRF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 905. M3 has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.81.

Separately, Citigroup raised M3 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; and MR-kun that delivers medical and drug information online through m3.com.

