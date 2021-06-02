MACRO Consulting Group Makes New $228,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MACRO Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 479 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $382.00 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.