Macy’s (M) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Macy’s (NYSE: M) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Macy’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

5/19/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Macy’s was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/19/2021 – Macy’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of M opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Macy's Inc alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $70,818,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.