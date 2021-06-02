Madison Wealth Management Acquires 1,174 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,355,412 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $184,106,000 after purchasing an additional 80,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 17,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.26. 185,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900,267. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $397.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

