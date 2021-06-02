Madison Wealth Management Acquires 12,986 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. 15,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $33.07.

