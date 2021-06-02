Madison Wealth Management Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

