Madison Wealth Management Buys 3,087 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,423,742. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $52.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.84.

