Madison Wealth Management Purchases 810 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for 2.0% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 230,846 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of BIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,716. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.02 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $55.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 417.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

