Madison Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $832.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,705. The business has a fifty day moving average of $809.55. The company has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.03 and a 1-year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

