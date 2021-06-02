Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.52 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.56.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 44,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,466. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $945,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,977,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

