MahaDAO Price Tops $3.91 on Top Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00010717 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00064791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00291593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00188646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.37 or 0.01045516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00031850 BTC.

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,095 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

