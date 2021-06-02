Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the April 29th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MN opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Manning & Napier has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $134.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of Manning & Napier stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $39,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 24,608 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

