Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.92. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.53, with a volume of 376,604 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.11%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

