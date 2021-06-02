Maple (MPL) Price Tops $10.33

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Maple has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $562,162.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $10.33 or 0.00027600 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00081389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.38 or 0.01024658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.18 or 0.09523366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00051039 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

