MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Down 4.8%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) shares traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.96 and last traded at $49.00. 1,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 594,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,722 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,978. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 712.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

