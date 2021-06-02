MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Down 4.8%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) shares traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.96 and last traded at $49.00. 1,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 594,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,722 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,978. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 712.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
