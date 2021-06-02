Mariner LLC Acquires New Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The First of Long Island by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 80,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The First of Long Island by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 98,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $533.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.59.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.