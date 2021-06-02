Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after buying an additional 2,376,924 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 720,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 156,719 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,704,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after buying an additional 1,620,767 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 17,054.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

NYSE:NOV opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

