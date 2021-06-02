Marino Management LLC Has $375.63 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marino Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,186 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 98.7% of Marino Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marino Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $375,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

