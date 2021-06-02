Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 2,187 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 373.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $429.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.