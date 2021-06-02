Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 16,376 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 372.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11,113.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.