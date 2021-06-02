Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.19 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 372.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,817 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 362,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.05. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

