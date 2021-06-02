Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 374.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 46.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 4,708.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS opened at $301.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $302.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.79.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

