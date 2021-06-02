Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Masimo by 544.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Masimo by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Masimo by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $212.98 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

