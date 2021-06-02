MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in MasTec by 24.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 17.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Insiders sold 63,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,839 in the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $117.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $121.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

