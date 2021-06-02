Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Announces Earnings Results

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 111,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,858. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Medallia alerts:

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $374,235.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,978 shares in the company, valued at $12,939,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $280,648.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.