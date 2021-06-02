Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MDLA traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,858. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $374,235.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939,827.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $280,648.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

