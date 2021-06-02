MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 275.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $16.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,352.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,474.53. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,415.57 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $837.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

