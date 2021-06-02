MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s (MKKGY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MKKGY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

