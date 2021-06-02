MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s (MKKGY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MKKGY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MKKGY opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

