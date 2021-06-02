Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post sales of $242.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.38 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $217.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $920.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $914.44 million to $938.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $866,821 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $48,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 487,709 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 443,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

