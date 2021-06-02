Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.

MLAB stock opened at $253.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.25. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.62 and a beta of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,402.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,598 shares of company stock worth $1,449,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

