Method Finance Reaches Market Cap of $3.43 Million (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $71,445.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Method Finance has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0864 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00081597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.83 or 0.01029429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.98 or 0.09607838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00052140 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,684,361 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.