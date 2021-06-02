Metronome Price Reaches $3.70 on Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00009791 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $43.68 million and approximately $76,745.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00069786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00283293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00186350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.94 or 0.01198319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,844.43 or 1.00123055 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00032673 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,090,783 coins and its circulating supply is 11,804,409 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

