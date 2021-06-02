Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $111,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,296.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,246.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $747.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,077.86.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

