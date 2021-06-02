Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,398 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 9.0% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

MSFT stock opened at $247.40 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $181.35 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

