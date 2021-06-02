Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $170.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $147.00.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.09.

MAA opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,664,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,760,000 after buying an additional 131,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

