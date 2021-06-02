Minereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Minereum has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. One Minereum coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $34,685.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00082232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.01038366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.15 or 0.09670000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053035 BTC.

Minereum Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,344,404 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

