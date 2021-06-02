Minereum Trading Down 42.7% Over Last Week (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $34,685.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00082232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.01038366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.15 or 0.09670000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053035 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,344,404 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.